Lillard, McCollum carry Portland to OT win over Boston

Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first half at TD Garden. (Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

BOSTON (AP) - Damian Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 127-123 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum scored 35 points to lead Portland, which lost in the closing seconds in Philadelphia on Friday night. Lillard added seven assists.

Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 41 points, his 14th time this season with 30 or more points. Marcus Smart and Al Horford each scored 17 for the Celtics, who have lost two straight after winning 13 of 16.

(© 2017 KGW)