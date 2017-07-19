Lillard: 'It's a real possibility' Carmelo Anthony joins the Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) defends New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter during a game in 2015. (Photo: Jaime Valdez, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Jaime Valdez)

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum both said they have reached out to New York Knicks star forward Carmelo Anthony about waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to Portland.

Both Blazers guards were at Lillard's basketball camp in Beaverton on Wednesday. During a media availability, they answered questions about the Knicks' 10-time All-Star.

Lillard declined to share specific details of his conversation with Anthony, but he did say "it's a real possibility" that Anthony could join the Blazers.

"[I] don't think we'd be hearing about it as much if wasn't a possibility," he said. "[That's] part of the reason why I reached out to him."

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum both talked to Carmelo Anthony about coming to Portland #RipCity @KGWSports #Blazers pic.twitter.com/y55PQ3vf0h — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) July 19, 2017

McCollum, meanwhile, said "I think he's interested," when asked about Anthony's reaction to their conversation. He also said he'll be training in New York this week and will see Anthony if he's there.

"If we add Carmelo Anthony we'll be a top three team in the West immediately." - #Blazers G @CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/qoIBK8Ku5Y — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 19, 2017

The speculation about Anthony to the Blazers began last week, when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Blazers, who had been mentioned in rumors as a third team in a potential deal sending Anthony to the Rockets, were only interested in trades that would land the Knicks' star in Portland.

McCollum added fuel to the fire when he posted a photo of Anthony in a Trail Blazers uniform to his Instagram account on Sunday.

On Monday, Wojnarowski said Blazers players had reached out to Anthony about waiving his no-trade clause for the Blazers but that Anthony wasn't considering Portland at the time.

Anthony has told the Knicks he does not want to return to the team next season and will waive his no-trade clause for the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBC Sports' Dan Feldman said Portland has the pieces to make a trade work.

At least the Trail Blazers make sense on paper for a trade. If the Knicks want to turn Anthony into smaller bad contracts for younger players, Portland has plenty of options – Allen Crabbe, Evan Turner and Meyers Leonard. The Trail Blazers could also aggregate Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and/or Ed Davis to match Anthony’s salary and provide New York with more value. There are enough potential permutations to believe there’s one viable for both teams.

Anthony has averaged 24.8 points and 6.6 rebounds during his career. Last season in New York, he averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jared Cowley is a digital producer at KGW. Follow him on Twitter here.

