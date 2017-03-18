Lillard has 27 as Trail Blazers start fast, top Hawks 113-97

ATLANTA (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took control with a dominant opening quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-97 on Saturday night.
C.J. McCollum had 22 points and Allen Crabbe added 16 for Portland, which raced out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed.
The Trail Blazers, who have won seven of nine, began the night 2½ games behind Denver for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.
The Hawks have lost three straight, including the last two at home.
Atlanta held out four-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap after he experienced tightness in his left knee during pregame warmups. Ersan Ilyasova, who started for Millsap, had 23 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22.
