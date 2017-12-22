KGW
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Lillard expects to miss second game, return after Christmas

Right after we recorded this part of the live chat, we found out Damian Lillard had been ruled out for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. But in this segment, KGW's Jared Cowley, Orlando Sanchez and Nate Hanson talked about the potential of Lillard

KGW Staff , KGW 6:37 PM. PST December 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Blazers guard Damian Lillard will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers but expects to return in Portland’s first game after Christmas.

Lillard suffered a right hamstring strain in the third quarter of Wednesday's 93-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He checked out of the game and went back to the locker room.

He returned and played the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter but admitted after the game that he wasn't able to move well and served more as a decoy.

The Blazers star guard was previously ruled out of Friday night’s game against Denver. Head coach Terry Stotts said Lillard will likely miss Saturday’s game too.

Lillard said he thinks he’ll be back for the Blazers’ Dec. 28 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think having that break after tomorrow when we don’t play until the 28th will be good,” Lillard said before Friday's game against the Nuggets. “Obviously not playing tonight, sit out tomorrow, and just use the rest of that time to get treatment and get some workouts in and get right.”

Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

LISTEN TO KGW'S 3-ON-3 BLAZERS PODCAST

Listen to the 3-on-3 Blazers Podcast each week with KGW's Orlando SanchezJared Cowley and Nate Hanson. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher (coming soon).

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories