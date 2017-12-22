Lillard expects to miss second game, return after Christmas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Brad Penner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Blazers guard Damian Lillard will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers but expects to return in Portland’s first game after Christmas.

Lillard suffered a right hamstring strain in the third quarter of Wednesday's 93-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He checked out of the game and went back to the locker room.

He returned and played the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter but admitted after the game that he wasn't able to move well and served more as a decoy.

The Blazers star guard was previously ruled out of Friday night’s game against Denver. Head coach Terry Stotts said Lillard will likely miss Saturday’s game too.

Lillard said he thinks he’ll be back for the Blazers’ Dec. 28 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think having that break after tomorrow when we don’t play until the 28th will be good,” Lillard said before Friday's game against the Nuggets. “Obviously not playing tonight, sit out tomorrow, and just use the rest of that time to get treatment and get some workouts in and get right.”

Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

