Lillard, Blazers face tough test against Harden, Rockets

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, and Rockets guard James Harden (photo by Scott Halleran / Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2015 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have put themselves in the driver's seat in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Now the Trail Blazers have to stay on course.

Portland (36-38) edged ahead of Denver (35-39) with a 122-113 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday night at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers won the season series 3-1, which is the tiebreaker should the teams finish with the same record.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Houston Rockets (51-23) at Portland Trail Blazers (36-38)

7:30 p.m., TNT, 620 AM

Portland has six of its final eight games at home, beginning Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets will play six of their last eight games on the road.

"You're in the driver's seat when you control your own destiny," Portland's Damian Lillard said. "We got in the driver's seat after the Lakers' game (a 97-81 win Sunday), but we didn't have the keys to the car.

"(Tuesday) was a battle for the keys to the car. We got the keys; now we have to control where it's going. We know what the destination is, but we have to make sure to stay locked in to get it to where we need to go."

Portland has won 12 of its past 15 games. Guard C.J. McCollum scored 39 points against Denver, but the spotlight was on center Jusuf Nurkic, who recorded a career-high 33 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots against the team that traded him in February.

"I knew he'd be ready to play," McCollum said. "He's had this game circled since he got here. We have a slogan for the big Nurk: 'From the bench to the playoffs.' We knew he'd be aggressive, he'd be efficient. He did what we expected."

Ball control matters

One key to the Blazers' win against the Nuggets was turnovers. Portland turned over the ball only nine times. The Blazers are ranked 18th in the NBA in turnovers at 14 per game.

This season, NBA teams are turning the ball over less than ever before. Despite playing at the fastest pace since the 1992-93 season, teams are turning the ball on only 12.8 percent of their possessions, which would be the first time the NBA has had a turnover rate below 13 in its history.

The Blazers are ranked around the middle of the pack in the NBA in turnover rate at 12.7, which is tied for 15th in the league this season. It's Portland's best mark since the 2013-14 season, when they turned the ball over on 12.4 percent of their possessions.

VIDEO: NBA turnovers at an all-time low

Will Harden play against Portland?

It's not clear what kind of lineup Houston (51-23) will field when it visits Moda Center. Guard James Harden is struggling with a sore left wrist, and coach Mike D'Antoni may choose to rest him Thursday night. Forward Ryan Anderson is already out for most of the rest of the regular season with a sprained ankle.

Harden made only 5 of 20 shots in a 113-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday night, but he finished with 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 20th triple-double of the season. It's the first time in NBA history that two players (Harden and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook) have had at least 20 triple-doubles in the same season.

If it's up to Harden, he'll play against the Trail Blazers. Harden said he is determined to play in every game this season.

"I think it matters, because you aren't leaving your teammates out to dry," he told the Houston Chronicle. "I worry about always having my teammates' back. No matter what, I am always going to be out there unless I'm injured. For the coaching staff, the fans, the front office, I am here to play.

"It's my job to make my teammates better. As long as I can do that at a high level, everybody eats."

Game notes

The Rockets have won four of the last six against the Trail Blazers, including each of the last three. Over these six games, the Rockets are averaging 110.8 points and the Trail Blazers are averaging 107.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are 12-3 (.800) in March and have won each of their last four. Portland's .800 win percentage is the highest in March amongst all NBA teams.

In the Rockets' 113-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, James Harden had a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. Harden has had a triple-double in five of his last eight games and is averaging 32.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 12.3 assists during this time.

In Portland's 122-113 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday, Jusuf Nurkic had 33 points and 16 rebounds, which was his first-career game with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. Over his last six games, Nurkic is averaging 17.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and is shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Clint Capela had 21 points and seven rebounds in Houston's loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Over his last five games, Capela is averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and is shooting 72.7 percent from the field.

C.J. McCollum had 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field (62.5%) in Portland's win over Denver on Tuesday. McCollum has seven games with 35-plus points after having just two such games total over his previous three seasons.

KGW Digital Producer Jared Cowley contributed to this report.

