KGW
Close
Breaking News Watch the Santa Tracker
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Leonard has 33 and Spurs beat Blazers 110-90

Anne M. Peterson , KGW 10:55 PM. PST December 23, 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss, winning 110-90 on Friday night despite resting key players.

Patty Mills added 23 points off the bench for the Spurs, who led by as many as 21 points in the second half. Former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Damian Lillard had 16 points and 10 assists for his seventh double-double of the season for the slumping Blazers, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Spurs rested Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Coach Gregg Popovich said the night off was necessary because the Spurs "play four games in 5½ days."

"The guys that have a little age on them, there's no way they can play that many games," Popovich said. The trio has 44 years combined in the NBA.

KGW

Blazers can't overcome 25-point deficit, lose 96-95 to Mavericks

KGW

Blazers fall to Warriors by 45 points in 'embarrassing' loss

KGW

Gallinari scores 27 as Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 132-120

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories