Layman's big 4th quarter propels Blazers into Summer League semifinals

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:27 PM. PDT July 15, 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Jake Layman finished strong and Caleb Swanigan put together another solid outing to lead the Blazers to a 94-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

The Blazers led throughout much of the first half, but the Spurs tied the game at 65 going into the fourth quarter. 

That’s when Layman, who struggled in the first half, scored 10 points in the final frame to help the Blazers pull away. Layman led the Blazers with 23 points.

Swanigan, one of the Blazers’ first-round picks in last month's draft, scored 16 points on 8 of 14 shooting and brought down nine rebounds.

According to ESPN, Swanigan is on pace to be the fourth rookie to average a double-double in the Summer League. The other three players were Blake Griffin, Kevin Love and Marreese Speights.

Guard R.J. Hunter also scored 16 points and dished five assists.

The Blazers will face the Memphis Grizzlies, and former Ducks guard Dillon Brooks, in the NBA Summer League semifinals on Sunday.

Watch: Highlights of Blazers win over San Antonio

