KGW debuts new Portland Trail Blazers podcast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Sports Team is excited to debut a new podcast dedicated to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 3-on-3 Blazers podcast records live on Facebook every Thursday at 3 p.m. KGW's Orlando Sanchez, Nate Hanson and Jared Cowley answer questions from listeners while giving their insight into the Blazers and the NBA.

LISTEN TO KGW'S 3-ON-3 BLAZERS PODCAST

Listen to the 3-on-3 Blazers Podcast each week with KGW's Orlando Sanchez, Jared Cowley and Nate Hanson. Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

Where to listen

iTunes: Click here to listen

Soundcloud: Click here to listen

Stitcher: Click here to listen

Meet the team

Orlando Sanchez is the sports anchor and reporter for KGW News, Sports Sunday and Friday Night Flights. Orlando has covered multiple NBA Finals, NCAA Basketball Tournaments and World Series.

Jared Cowley is a digital media producer who writes about the Blazers for KGW.com. Before he came to KGW, Jared wrote about the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors as a sports editor at two daily newspapers.

Nate Hanson is a digital producer who contributes to KGW.com’s coverage of the Blazers, Ducks, Beavers and high school sports.

You can ask questions during the live Facebook chat or submit questions for the podcast by clicking here.

© 2017 KGW-TV