Justin Jackson shoots 3-pointers at Blazers workout

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Watch: The Slants perform on Portland Today
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 6-19-17
-
Two people shot and killed in Salem
-
Portland addresses 'derelict RVs'
-
Strange, glowing creatures called pyrosomes appear off Oregon Coast
-
Teen with autism claims discrimination
-
Campers cleared from embattled ODOT land
-
Iranian sisters reunited for PSU graduation
-
Report of body found in Lacamas Lake
-
One dead in Gresham apartment fire
More Stories
-
Portland's homeless population up but more are in…Jun 19, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Otto Warmbier has died, a week after release from…Jun 19, 2017, 1:43 p.m.
-
Strange glowing sea creatures filling Oregon Coast watersJun 19, 2017, 11:25 a.m.