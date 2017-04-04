KGW
Close

Hayward's 30 points leads Jazz past Blazers 106-87

Associated Press , KGW 8:30 PM. PDT April 04, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-87 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Jazz controlled the game most of the night with a defensive effort that bottled up everyone not named C.J. McCollum, and the Blazers never found a consistent offensive flow.

On the other end, Hayward was an efficient 12 for 20 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from behind the arc. Gobert recorded his 57th double-double and continued to show his offensive growth in the pick-and-roll game. He also had three blocks and constantly altered shots in the paint.

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 15-6 stretch to take a 90-70 lead that put away the game.

McCollum scored 25 for the Blazers and Damian Lillard finished with 16.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Blazers' loss to Timberwolves snaps winning streak, cuts playoff lead

KGW

Blazers reach Top 10 in power rankings

KGW

Blazers reach .500 with sixth straight win

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories