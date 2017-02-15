Hayward scores 22 as Jazz beat Trail Blazers 111-88

Feb 15, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Utah Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88. (Photo: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and George Hill added 19 as the Utah Jazz ended a three-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-88 victory Wednesday night.

The Jazz also ended a three-game overall losing streak heading into the All-Star break.

Utah used a 20-4 third-quarter run to take a 15-point lead after Hayward warmed up following a 2-for-9 first half. He scored 13 in the quarter.

Joe Ingles scored 18 for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had torched Utah the six previous games against the Jazz, but were fairly contained most of the night. Lillard finished with 13 and McCollum had 18.

