Hayward scores 22 as Jazz beat Trail Blazers 111-88

Kadeem Copeland, Associated Press , KGW 10:57 PM. PST February 15, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and George Hill added 19 as the Utah Jazz ended a three-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-88 victory Wednesday night.

The Jazz also ended a three-game overall losing streak heading into the All-Star break.

Utah used a 20-4 third-quarter run to take a 15-point lead after Hayward warmed up following a 2-for-9 first half. He scored 13 in the quarter.

Joe Ingles scored 18 for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had torched Utah the six previous games against the Jazz, but were fairly contained most of the night. Lillard finished with 13 and McCollum had 18.

