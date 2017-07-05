Full interview with Trail Blazers guard Pat Connaughton

Blazers third-year guard Pat Connaughton spoke after summer-league practice on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. He answered questions about the improved Northwest Division, his contract status, teammate Jake Layman, his future in the NBA or MLB and more.

KGW 4:43 PM. PDT July 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories