Former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson in Portland hospital, family says

KGW 3:19 PM. PST March 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Former Portland Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson is being treated for an undisclosed medical issue at a Portland hospital, his family said.

The Robinson family released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

Former Portland Trail Blazer Clifford Robinson is being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He is grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for privacy during this time.

Robinson played for the Trail Blazers for eight seasons, from 1989-1997.

The former NBA All-Star became a marijuana advocate and touted its use for athletes as he unveiled his new business, Uncle Spliffy.

