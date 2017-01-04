Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Trail Blazers 125-117

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry had 35 points with five 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 30 points and blocked three shots and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-117 on Wednesday night.

Zaza Pachulia scored 13 points to hit double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season, just his fourth time reaching double digits for Golden State. He also matched his career high with three blocks in the Warriors' ninth straight home win.

C.J. McCollum scored 35 points to lead a Portland team still without Damian Lillard, and the Trail Blazers certainly had to feel better about hanging tough in this one after their forgettable 45-point defeat here 2 1/2 weeks earlier.

Curry shot 12 for 25 on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson struggled to find his stroke from long range, going 1 of 7 and scoring 14 points. Curry added seven rebounds and five assists.