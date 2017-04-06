Crabbe has 25 points and Blazers beat Minnesota 105-98

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and guard Allen Crabbe (23) react after a basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Allen Crabbe had 25 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard added 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Portland, which held onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference ahead of the Denver Nuggets with three games to go.

Andrew Wiggins had 36 points for the Timberwolves, who have already been eliminated. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 16 rebounds.

After trailing by 15 points in the third quarter, Crabbe's running 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 92-89 lead with 8:25 left. Lillard added a layup and Crabbe made another 3 to push the lead to 97-91 while the Timberwolves went cold.

© 2017 KGW-TV