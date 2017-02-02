KGW
Close
Weather Alert 38 weather alerts
Close

C.J. McCollum in three-point contest for second straight year

AJ Neuharth-Keusch , USA TODAY Sports , KGW 5:27 PM. PST February 02, 2017

The NBA released the list of All-Star Saturday Night participants on Thursday, revealing who will be competing in the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18 in New Orleans.

Two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine announced last week that he won't defend his crown, but you can expect this year's lineup to deliver.

* denotes first-time participant

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

  • John Wall, Washington Wizards
  • Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
  • Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz*
  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns*
  • DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings
  • Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks*
  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

JBL Three-Point Contest

  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (162 three-pointers made, 42.7%)
  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (149, 40.3%)
  • Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets* (170, 38.6%)
  • Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers (102, 39.5%)
  • C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers (127, 42.3%)
  • Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets* (135, 40.2%)
  • Wesley Matthews, Dallas Mavericks (129, 38.1%)
  • Nick Young, Los Angeles Lakers* (128, 42.4%)

Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

  • Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic (6-foot-9, 220 pounds)
  • DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers* (6-foot-11, 280 pounds)
  • Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers* (6-foot-6, 220 pounds)
  • Derrick Jones Jr., Phoenix Suns* (6-foot-7, 190 pounds)

The festivities tip off at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Lillard has 27 and the Blazers beat slumping Hornets 115-98

KGW

Curry out, but Warriors hold off Blazers 113-111

KGW

No Blazers selected to NBA All-Star team

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories