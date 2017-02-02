C.J. McCollum in three-point contest for second straight year

The NBA released the list of All-Star Saturday Night participants on Thursday, revealing who will be competing in the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18 in New Orleans.
Two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine announced last week that he won't defend his crown, but you can expect this year's lineup to deliver.
* denotes first-time participant
Taco Bell Skills Challenge
- John Wall, Washington Wizards
- Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
- Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz*
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns*
- DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings
- Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks*
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*
JBL Three-Point Contest
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (162 three-pointers made, 42.7%)
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (149, 40.3%)
- Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets* (170, 38.6%)
- Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers (102, 39.5%)
- C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers (127, 42.3%)
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets* (135, 40.2%)
- Wesley Matthews, Dallas Mavericks (129, 38.1%)
- Nick Young, Los Angeles Lakers* (128, 42.4%)
Verizon Slam Dunk Contest
- Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic (6-foot-9, 220 pounds)
- DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers* (6-foot-11, 280 pounds)
- Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers* (6-foot-6, 220 pounds)
- Derrick Jones Jr., Phoenix Suns* (6-foot-7, 190 pounds)
The festivities tip off at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.
