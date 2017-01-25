KGW
By the numbers: Blazers' new starting lineup

Jared Cowley, KGW 12:17 PM. PST January 25, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two games ago, the Blazers had lost three in a row, spoiling the momentum of a stirring victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the midst of Portland's massive snowstorm.

Before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Blazers announced their starting lineup. Notably absent were small forward Maurice Harkless and power forward Al-Farouq Aminu. In their place were Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh.

The move was a surprise. Harkless has been one of the Blazers' most consistent players this season and Aminu is inarguably the team's best defender. Judging by their performance, neither Harkless nor Aminu had done anything to lose their starting positions. Instead, the lineup shift appeared to be an attempt to shake up a team that was playing poorly.

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Portland Trail Blazers (19-27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-32)
At Moda Center, Portland

Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 620 AM

Since the lineup adjustment, the Blazers have played well, losing a close game to the 76ers and beating the Celtics in overtime. The win in Boston against the Celtics (26-18), the third-best team in the Eastern Conference, was particularly impressive. Even the loss on the road against Philadelphia (16-27) doesn't look as bad considering the 76ers are 11-3 in their past 14 games.

Two games is not enough to determine the efficacy of the Blazers' new lineup, but it can be instructive to consider the available data. Here's a look at how Portland has performed the past two games in comparison to their season statistics. 

Advanced statistics

The new lineup has played worse on offense and better on defense compared to their season numbers.

The past two games, the Blazers' offensive rating is 101.8 and their defensive rating is 99.2. For the season, Portland's offensive rating is 106.3 (12th in the NBA) and its defensive rating is 108.9 (fourth-worst in the NBA). This season, the regular-season leader in defensive rating is the Utah Jazz, with a defensive rating of 101.0.

Note: Offensive rating measures points produced per 100 possessions; defensive rating measures points allowed per 100 possessions

Even before the lineup shift, Portland's defense had improved after a bad start to the season. The team had a defensive rating of 111.6 in November and 110.1 in December, which ranked last and second-to-last in the NBA. But since the new year, the Blazers' defensive rating is 104.5, ninth-best in the NBA.

Here's a look at the Blazers' team statistics during the regular season and in the past two games:

Team statistics 

BLAZERS
Time frame          PPG        RPG        APG        TO           FG           3P           FT           
Regular season  107.5      42.6        22.2        13.2        .454        .358        .783       
Past 2 games      110.5      45.1        21.3        13.0        .455        .382        .792

OPPONENTS
Time frame          PPG        RPG        APG        TO           FG           3P           FT
Regular season  109.5      41.5        21.0        13.5        .420        .364        .797
Past 2 games      108.0      50.0        25.5        20.0        .424        .391        .745

Player statistics

The player most affected so far by the move has been Harkless. In the past two games, Harkless has played 16 minutes per game, down from nearly 30 before the change, and hasn't played well when he's been on the court, averaging 1.5 points while missing six of his seven shot attempts.

Turner has played more minutes, but his stats haven't seen a significant shift. The same can be said for Aminu. Vonleh has benefited from more playing time, almost tripling his points production.

STARTERS

DAMIAN LILLARD
Time frame          MIN         PTS        AST        REB        FG           3P           FT
Regular season  36.5        26.2        5.9          4.8          .445        .342        .896
Past 2 games      35.6        29.5        4.0          3.0          .457        .286        .923

C.J. MCCOLLUM
Time frame          MIN         PTS        AST        REB        FG           3P           FT
Regular season  34.7        23.5        3.7          3.5          .478        .418        .891
Past 2 games      40.5        25.5        3.5          3.0          .410        .357        .823

EVAN TURNER
Time frame          MIN         PTS        AST        REB        FG           3P           FT
Regular season  25.8        9.3          3.3          4.0          .431        .289        .865
Past 2 games      34.0        8.0          4.5          2.5          .316        .000        1.000

NOAH VONLEH
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB        STL         FG           3P           FT
Regular season  12.1        3.3          3.6          0.4          .410        .350        .622
Past 2 games      21.5        9.0          5.5          2.0          .571        1.000      .333

MASON PLUMLEE
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB        AST        BLK        FG           FT
Regular season  27.8        10.9        7.7          4.3          1.2          .534        .551
Past 2 games      30.5        12.0        11.0        5.0          1.5          .363        571

RESERVES

AL-FAROUQ AMINU
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB        STL         FG           3P           FT
Regular season  28.1        7.4          7.1          1.0          .356        .261        .700
Past 2 games      29.5        10.0        8.0          1.0          .417        .400        1.000

MAURICE HARKLESS
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB       STL         FG           3P           FT
Regular season  29.8        11.0        4.7          1.1          .485        .347        .688
Past 2 games      16.0        1.5          2.5          0.0          .143        .000        .500

ALLEN CRABBE
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB        AST        FG           3P           FT
Regular season  28.8        10.4        2.9          1.4          .454        .427        .852
Past 2 games      24.5        5.0          1.5          2.5          .308        .000        1.000

ED DAVIS
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB        BLK        FG           FT
Regular season  17.0        4.0          5.2          0.5          .513        .677
Past 2 games      7.5          1.0          3.0          0.0          .500        --

MEYERS LEONARD
Time frame          MIN         PTS        REB        FG           3P           FT
Regular season  16.0        5.7          3.2          .372        .355        .958
Past 2 games      12.5        17.0        4.0          .857        1.000      1.000

