By the numbers: Blazers' new starting lineup

The Blazers moved Evan Turner into the starting lineup two games ago. (Photo: Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports, Kelley L Cox)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two games ago, the Blazers had lost three in a row, spoiling the momentum of a stirring victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the midst of Portland's massive snowstorm.

Before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Blazers announced their starting lineup. Notably absent were small forward Maurice Harkless and power forward Al-Farouq Aminu. In their place were Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh.

The move was a surprise. Harkless has been one of the Blazers' most consistent players this season and Aminu is inarguably the team's best defender. Judging by their performance, neither Harkless nor Aminu had done anything to lose their starting positions. Instead, the lineup shift appeared to be an attempt to shake up a team that was playing poorly.

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Portland Trail Blazers (19-27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-32)

At Moda Center, Portland

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 620 AM

Since the lineup adjustment, the Blazers have played well, losing a close game to the 76ers and beating the Celtics in overtime. The win in Boston against the Celtics (26-18), the third-best team in the Eastern Conference, was particularly impressive. Even the loss on the road against Philadelphia (16-27) doesn't look as bad considering the 76ers are 11-3 in their past 14 games.

MORE BLAZERS COVERAGE

Video: Will any Blazers make the All-Star team this season?

Video: Do the Blazers need to trade for a big man?

Two games is not enough to determine the efficacy of the Blazers' new lineup, but it can be instructive to consider the available data. Here's a look at how Portland has performed the past two games in comparison to their season statistics.

Advanced statistics

The new lineup has played worse on offense and better on defense compared to their season numbers.

The past two games, the Blazers' offensive rating is 101.8 and their defensive rating is 99.2. For the season, Portland's offensive rating is 106.3 (12th in the NBA) and its defensive rating is 108.9 (fourth-worst in the NBA). This season, the regular-season leader in defensive rating is the Utah Jazz, with a defensive rating of 101.0.

Note: Offensive rating measures points produced per 100 possessions; defensive rating measures points allowed per 100 possessions

Even before the lineup shift, Portland's defense had improved after a bad start to the season. The team had a defensive rating of 111.6 in November and 110.1 in December, which ranked last and second-to-last in the NBA. But since the new year, the Blazers' defensive rating is 104.5, ninth-best in the NBA.

Here's a look at the Blazers' team statistics during the regular season and in the past two games:

Team statistics

BLAZERS

Time frame PPG RPG APG TO FG 3P FT

Regular season 107.5 42.6 22.2 13.2 .454 .358 .783

Past 2 games 110.5 45.1 21.3 13.0 .455 .382 .792

OPPONENTS

Time frame PPG RPG APG TO FG 3P FT

Regular season 109.5 41.5 21.0 13.5 .420 .364 .797

Past 2 games 108.0 50.0 25.5 20.0 .424 .391 .745

Player statistics

The player most affected so far by the move has been Harkless. In the past two games, Harkless has played 16 minutes per game, down from nearly 30 before the change, and hasn't played well when he's been on the court, averaging 1.5 points while missing six of his seven shot attempts.

Turner has played more minutes, but his stats haven't seen a significant shift. The same can be said for Aminu. Vonleh has benefited from more playing time, almost tripling his points production.

STARTERS

DAMIAN LILLARD

Time frame MIN PTS AST REB FG 3P FT

Regular season 36.5 26.2 5.9 4.8 .445 .342 .896

Past 2 games 35.6 29.5 4.0 3.0 .457 .286 .923

C.J. MCCOLLUM

Time frame MIN PTS AST REB FG 3P FT

Regular season 34.7 23.5 3.7 3.5 .478 .418 .891

Past 2 games 40.5 25.5 3.5 3.0 .410 .357 .823

EVAN TURNER

Time frame MIN PTS AST REB FG 3P FT

Regular season 25.8 9.3 3.3 4.0 .431 .289 .865

Past 2 games 34.0 8.0 4.5 2.5 .316 .000 1.000

NOAH VONLEH

Time frame MIN PTS REB STL FG 3P FT

Regular season 12.1 3.3 3.6 0.4 .410 .350 .622

Past 2 games 21.5 9.0 5.5 2.0 .571 1.000 .333

MASON PLUMLEE

Time frame MIN PTS REB AST BLK FG FT

Regular season 27.8 10.9 7.7 4.3 1.2 .534 .551

Past 2 games 30.5 12.0 11.0 5.0 1.5 .363 571

RESERVES

AL-FAROUQ AMINU

Time frame MIN PTS REB STL FG 3P FT

Regular season 28.1 7.4 7.1 1.0 .356 .261 .700

Past 2 games 29.5 10.0 8.0 1.0 .417 .400 1.000

MAURICE HARKLESS

Time frame MIN PTS REB STL FG 3P FT

Regular season 29.8 11.0 4.7 1.1 .485 .347 .688

Past 2 games 16.0 1.5 2.5 0.0 .143 .000 .500

ALLEN CRABBE

Time frame MIN PTS REB AST FG 3P FT

Regular season 28.8 10.4 2.9 1.4 .454 .427 .852

Past 2 games 24.5 5.0 1.5 2.5 .308 .000 1.000

ED DAVIS

Time frame MIN PTS REB BLK FG FT

Regular season 17.0 4.0 5.2 0.5 .513 .677

Past 2 games 7.5 1.0 3.0 0.0 .500 --

MEYERS LEONARD

Time frame MIN PTS REB FG 3P FT

Regular season 16.0 5.7 3.2 .372 .355 .958

Past 2 games 12.5 17.0 4.0 .857 1.000 1.000

(© 2017 KGW)