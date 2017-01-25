By the numbers: Blazers' new starting lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two games ago, the Blazers had lost three in a row, spoiling the momentum of a stirring victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the midst of Portland's massive snowstorm.
Before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Blazers announced their starting lineup. Notably absent were small forward Maurice Harkless and power forward Al-Farouq Aminu. In their place were Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh.
The move was a surprise. Harkless has been one of the Blazers' most consistent players this season and Aminu is inarguably the team's best defender. Judging by their performance, neither Harkless nor Aminu had done anything to lose their starting positions. Instead, the lineup shift appeared to be an attempt to shake up a team that was playing poorly.
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
Portland Trail Blazers (19-27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-32)
At Moda Center, Portland
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 620 AM
Since the lineup adjustment, the Blazers have played well, losing a close game to the 76ers and beating the Celtics in overtime. The win in Boston against the Celtics (26-18), the third-best team in the Eastern Conference, was particularly impressive. Even the loss on the road against Philadelphia (16-27) doesn't look as bad considering the 76ers are 11-3 in their past 14 games.
Two games is not enough to determine the efficacy of the Blazers' new lineup, but it can be instructive to consider the available data. Here's a look at how Portland has performed the past two games in comparison to their season statistics.
Advanced statistics
The new lineup has played worse on offense and better on defense compared to their season numbers.
The past two games, the Blazers' offensive rating is 101.8 and their defensive rating is 99.2. For the season, Portland's offensive rating is 106.3 (12th in the NBA) and its defensive rating is 108.9 (fourth-worst in the NBA). This season, the regular-season leader in defensive rating is the Utah Jazz, with a defensive rating of 101.0.
Note: Offensive rating measures points produced per 100 possessions; defensive rating measures points allowed per 100 possessions
Even before the lineup shift, Portland's defense had improved after a bad start to the season. The team had a defensive rating of 111.6 in November and 110.1 in December, which ranked last and second-to-last in the NBA. But since the new year, the Blazers' defensive rating is 104.5, ninth-best in the NBA.
Here's a look at the Blazers' team statistics during the regular season and in the past two games:
Team statistics
BLAZERS
Time frame PPG RPG APG TO FG 3P FT
Regular season 107.5 42.6 22.2 13.2 .454 .358 .783
Past 2 games 110.5 45.1 21.3 13.0 .455 .382 .792
OPPONENTS
Time frame PPG RPG APG TO FG 3P FT
Regular season 109.5 41.5 21.0 13.5 .420 .364 .797
Past 2 games 108.0 50.0 25.5 20.0 .424 .391 .745
Player statistics
The player most affected so far by the move has been Harkless. In the past two games, Harkless has played 16 minutes per game, down from nearly 30 before the change, and hasn't played well when he's been on the court, averaging 1.5 points while missing six of his seven shot attempts.
Turner has played more minutes, but his stats haven't seen a significant shift. The same can be said for Aminu. Vonleh has benefited from more playing time, almost tripling his points production.
STARTERS
DAMIAN LILLARD
Time frame MIN PTS AST REB FG 3P FT
Regular season 36.5 26.2 5.9 4.8 .445 .342 .896
Past 2 games 35.6 29.5 4.0 3.0 .457 .286 .923
C.J. MCCOLLUM
Time frame MIN PTS AST REB FG 3P FT
Regular season 34.7 23.5 3.7 3.5 .478 .418 .891
Past 2 games 40.5 25.5 3.5 3.0 .410 .357 .823
EVAN TURNER
Time frame MIN PTS AST REB FG 3P FT
Regular season 25.8 9.3 3.3 4.0 .431 .289 .865
Past 2 games 34.0 8.0 4.5 2.5 .316 .000 1.000
NOAH VONLEH
Time frame MIN PTS REB STL FG 3P FT
Regular season 12.1 3.3 3.6 0.4 .410 .350 .622
Past 2 games 21.5 9.0 5.5 2.0 .571 1.000 .333
MASON PLUMLEE
Time frame MIN PTS REB AST BLK FG FT
Regular season 27.8 10.9 7.7 4.3 1.2 .534 .551
Past 2 games 30.5 12.0 11.0 5.0 1.5 .363 571
RESERVES
AL-FAROUQ AMINU
Time frame MIN PTS REB STL FG 3P FT
Regular season 28.1 7.4 7.1 1.0 .356 .261 .700
Past 2 games 29.5 10.0 8.0 1.0 .417 .400 1.000
MAURICE HARKLESS
Time frame MIN PTS REB STL FG 3P FT
Regular season 29.8 11.0 4.7 1.1 .485 .347 .688
Past 2 games 16.0 1.5 2.5 0.0 .143 .000 .500
ALLEN CRABBE
Time frame MIN PTS REB AST FG 3P FT
Regular season 28.8 10.4 2.9 1.4 .454 .427 .852
Past 2 games 24.5 5.0 1.5 2.5 .308 .000 1.000
ED DAVIS
Time frame MIN PTS REB BLK FG FT
Regular season 17.0 4.0 5.2 0.5 .513 .677
Past 2 games 7.5 1.0 3.0 0.0 .500 --
MEYERS LEONARD
Time frame MIN PTS REB FG 3P FT
Regular season 16.0 5.7 3.2 .372 .355 .958
Past 2 games 12.5 17.0 4.0 .857 1.000 1.000
