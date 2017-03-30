KGW
Blazers win 5th straight game, defeat Rockets 117-107

Associated Press , KGW 10:23 PM. PDT March 30, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Damian Lillard had 31 points and 11 assists, leading the Portland Trail Blazers past the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Thursday night.

Jusuf Nurkic had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 19 points for the Trail Blazers, who have a season-high five-game winning streak and a 1 ½-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

James Harden finished with 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets. Harden's 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Rockets 1,078 3s, an NBA single-season record.

