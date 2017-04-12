Blazers-Warriors series begins Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and guard Allen Crabbe (23) react after a basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Blazers' quest for a historic playoff upset will begin on Easter Day.

On Wednesday night, the NBA released the weekend schedule for the start of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the Blazers-Warriors series will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on ABC.

More: Barkley says Blazers will win at least two games against Warriors

The schedule for the rest of the series has not yet been released.

Last season, the Warriors eliminated the Blazers in five games in the Western Conference semifinals.

For the full weekend NBA playoff schedule, click here.

© 2017 KGW-TV