Blazers unveil new plaid Rip City uniforms

Photo: trailblazers.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike and the Portland Trail Blazers unveiled the new (Rip) City edition uniform on Wednesday, the fourth and final new uniform for the 2017-18 season.

The new uniform uses a black plaid pattern reminiscent of Dr. Jack Ramsey's plaid outfits he wore during the 1977 championship season. The plaid pattern is also a nod to the Northwest, which has never shied away from plaid as a fashion choice.

Embroidered on the waistband of the shorts is the Portland city flag, which was approved by the Portland City Council in 1970, the same year as the Blazers' inaugural season. When the flag is shown in full color, it represents "the forest that surrounds the city, the intersection of major rivers, local agriculture and [the] city center."

The uniform also has red accents on the sides of the shorts and jersey that were influenced by the Portland city flag.

The term "Rip City," coined by famed broadcaster Bill Schonely in the Blazers' first season, is embroidered across the chest of the jersey.

According to Casey Holdahl, reporter for the Trail Blazers, the new uniform will debut January 31 against the Chicago Bulls at the Moda Center.

