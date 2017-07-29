Blazers unveil new Nike uniforms

New Portland Trail Blazers uniforms made by Nike (Photo: Portland Trail Blazers)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled their new uniforms, designed by Nike, on Saturday afternoon.

Beginning this season, Nike will be the uniform provider for all 30 NBA teams. Adidas previously was contracted by the NBA to design the uniforms.

The new uniforms feature updated fonts for the team name, player name and player number. “Rip City” will also be printed on the band of the shorts and the team’s new pinwheel log will be featured on the side.

“With Nike as our new partner for NBA on-court product, we’re pleased with the outcome of a journey to upgrade our team’s look that actually first began with fan input in 2015,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “It was important to pay homage to the classic elements of our team colors and logo, which was a priority for our fans. At the same time, Nike’s world-class levels of creativity and innovation are still evident. The new uniforms will add even more excitement to the upcoming season.”

The team says the jerseys are made up of alpha yarns and recycled polyester fabric, including 20 recycled pet bottles per uniform. They say the new material will provide for a greater range of motion.

Two more jerseys will be unveiled later this offseason. One will be an athlete-inspired design and the other will be community-inspired.

The reveal came during the annual Rip City 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the Rose Quarter. Hundreds turned out for the event, which is played on about 50 courts. The tournament raises money for Special Olympics Oregon.

New Portland Trail Blazers uniforms (Photo: Portland Trail Blazers)

How the Blazers new home white jerseys compare to last year's (Photo: Portland Trail Blazers)

