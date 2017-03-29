Blazers take the lead in race for final playoff spot

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) huddles up with teammates during Portland's 122-113 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 29, 2017. (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer / USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers took care of business Tuesday night, beating the Denver Nuggets 122-113 in the biggest game of the season.

It was Portland's fourth win in a row and pulled the Blazers (36-38) within two games of a .500 record for the first time since Dec. 15, when the Blazers were 13-15 following a 132-120 loss to Denver.

The Blazers' win not only moved Portland ahead of Denver in the standings, it also gave the Blazers their third win in four games this season against Denver, which means Portland now possesses the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Nuggets.

The tiebreaker essentially giving the Blazers a two-game lead over Denver (35-39) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. If the Blazers and Nuggets finish the season with identical records, Portland would earn the playoff berth.

It's a remarkable turnaround for the Blazers, considering as recently as Feb. 28, the team was 24-35, 11 games under .500 and 2 1/2 games behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the West. Since then, the Blazers have won 12 of 15 games to put themselves in position to make the playoffs.

As recently as March 15, analytics website FiveThirtyEight.com had the Blazers with a 22 percent chance of making the playoffs, giving the Nuggets 64 percent odds to finish in eighth place in the conference.

Before Tuesday's game, FiveThirtyEight.com had the Blazers with an 84 percent chance of making the playoffs, with Denver's odds set at 15 percent. The win boosted Portland's odds to 92 percent. Denver now has only a seven percent chance of overtaking the Blazers.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index Playoff Odds are a little more generous to the Nuggets, gives the Blazers an 85.3 percent chance of making the playoffs and Denver a 14.2 percent chance.

In Tuesday's game, Jusuf Nurkic torched his former team with 33 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. CJ McCollum led the Blazers in scoring with 39 points and Damian Lillard had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

After the game, Lillard said the Blazers are embracing the responsibility of retaining their playoff position down the stretch.

"To say you're in the driver's seat means you control your own destiny," Lillard told the Oregonian's Mike Richman. "And I think we got in the driver's seat after the Laker game, but we didn't have the keys to the car. And tonight, this was a battle for the keys to the car. We got the keys, now we gotta control where it's going. We know what the destination is, but we gotta make sure we stay locked in to get it where we need to go."

Aside from the Blazers' winning 80 percent of their games over the past month, one of the big reasons that Portland gets the nod is because of its remaining schedule.

The remaining schedule also breaks in favor of the Blazers. Portland plays six of its final eight games at home. Denver's schedule is exactly the opposite, with six of its remaining contests on the road.

The Blazers play four teams with winning records in the closing stretch (home games against the Rockets, Jazz and Spurs and road game against Utah) and the Nuggets have three games against winning teams on their remaining schedule (a home game against the Thunder and road games against the Rockets and Thunder).

REMAINING SCHEDULES

Portland Trail Blazers (36-38)

Thursday: vs. Houston Rockets, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Monday: at Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m.

Tuesday: at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 6: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 10: vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets (35-39)

Friday: at Charlotte Hornets, 4 p.m.

Sunday: at Miami Heat, 3 p.m.

Tuesday: at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5: at Houston Rockets, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 7: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 9: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11: at Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m.

The winner of the eighth seed will earn a first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors or San Antonio Spurs. Against either of those teams, the Blazers or Nuggets will be tremendous underdogs. But for a young team like the Blazers -- the youngest in the NBA -- the playoff experience could be invaluable.

