Blazers' Swanigan shines in Summer League debut

Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan introduced by the Blazers (Photo: KGW)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Portland Trail Blazers opened NBA Summer League action on Saturday with a 72-63 win over the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas.

In their first games as Blazers, first-round picks Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan both made good impressions, with Swanigan being the team leader in scoring.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Purdue, who the Blazers selected with the No. 26 pick in last month’s draft, scored 16 points and hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds in 28 minutes. While Swanigan struggled shooting from the field, just 4 of 12, he was efficient from the free throw line, hitting on 7 of 8 opportunities.

Collins showed flashes of why the Blazers traded up to draft him with the No. 10 pick. The 7-foot forward out of Gonzaga scored 10 points, grabbed 7 boards and had 4 blocks in 29 minutes. Similarly to Swanigan, Collins struggled shooting, knocking down just three shots in 13 attempts.

Collins also had 6 turnovers and said after the game he wasn’t happy with his performance.

“Terrible. But first game of Summer League. I’ll bounce back.”

In addition to the newest Blazers, forward Jake Layman, who the Blazers traded for during the 2016 Draft, scored 13 points, including a dunk off a backdoor cut that may have been the highlight of the game.

The Blazers’ next game will be Sunday night at 5:30 against the Boston Celtics and No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum.

