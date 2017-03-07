Blazers overcome Westbrook's 58 to top Thunder 126-121

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after being fouled on a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. (Photo: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Portland Trail Blazers overcame Russell Westbrook's career-high 58 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-121 on Tuesday night.

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight. Portland shot 55 percent from the field.

Westbrook shot 21 of 39, but just 6 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Westbrook entered the game as the league leader in points and plus/minus score in the last five minutes of regulation and overtime.

Westbrook also finished the game with nine assists and made 13 of 16 free throws.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 11 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its fourth straight. Oklahoma City lost despite shooting 52 percent.

