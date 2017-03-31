KGW
Close

Blazers' Nurkic out for two weeks with leg fracture

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:24 PM. PDT March 31, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – "Nurk Fever" has temporarily subsided in Rip City.

Newly beloved Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkic will miss two weeks due to a fracture in his right leg, the team announced Friday night. The Blazers center has a non-displacement fibular fracture in his right leg and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

There are just two weeks left in the regular season as the Blazers look to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They currently hold the No. 8 seed and are 1 ½ games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for that final playoff spot.

Related: Nurkic leads Blazers to pivotal 122-113 win over Nuggets

The Blazers’ late season turnaround has been attributed to Nurkic, who has become an instant fan favorite lovingly known as the Bosnian Beast. Portland is 15-5 since trading Mason Plumlee to the Nuggets in exchange for Nurkic and a first-round pick.

Nurkic has averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2 blocks per game since joining the Blazers, all career-highs.

Now if the Blazers are going to make the playoffs, they’ll have to close out the regular season without their new star and hope he can return for a postseason run.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Blazers win 5th straight game, defeat Rockets 117-107

KGW

Lillard, Blazers face tough test against Harden, Rockets

KGW

Blazers take the lead in race for final playoff spot

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories