Blazers' Nurkic out for two weeks with leg fracture

PORTLAND, Ore. – "Nurk Fever" has temporarily subsided in Rip City.

Newly beloved Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkic will miss two weeks due to a fracture in his right leg, the team announced Friday night. The Blazers center has a non-displacement fibular fracture in his right leg and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

There are just two weeks left in the regular season as the Blazers look to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They currently hold the No. 8 seed and are 1 ½ games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for that final playoff spot.

The Blazers’ late season turnaround has been attributed to Nurkic, who has become an instant fan favorite lovingly known as the Bosnian Beast. Portland is 15-5 since trading Mason Plumlee to the Nuggets in exchange for Nurkic and a first-round pick.

Nurkic has averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2 blocks per game since joining the Blazers, all career-highs.

Now if the Blazers are going to make the playoffs, they’ll have to close out the regular season without their new star and hope he can return for a postseason run.

