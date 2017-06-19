Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (photo: Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Stan Szeto)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers hosted their final NBA draft workout Monday, bringing in Oregon forward Jordan Bell and several other high-profile prospects.

In addition to Bell, the Blazers' Monday workout included Texas center Jarrett Allen, North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, Cal sophomore Ivan Rabb and German center Isaiah Hartenstein. Those four players are all projected to be drafted in the first round.

Bell has been projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round. The final participant in Monday's workout is Wesley Iwundu, a senior guard out of Kansas State who projects as a second-round selection.

The Blazers have brought in 37 players for draft workouts in the past two weeks. One notable omission is Gonzaga center Zach Collins, who has not worked out for the Blazers. Collins is projected to be selected before Portland picks at 15, but the Blazers were one of 13 teams that met individually with Collins at the NBA combine.

Here's a look at the 37 draft prospects brought in by the Blazers since workouts began on June 7.

June 19

Jarrett Allen, C, Texas, freshman

Height: 6-11

Weight: 224

Wingspan: 7-5

Stats: 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

Draft projection: Mid to late first round

Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina, junior

Height: 6-8

Weight: 193

Wingspan: 6-11

Stats: 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 36.8 3P%

Draft projection: Mid to late first round

Ivan Rabb, F/C, Cal, sophomore

Height: 6-10

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 7-2

Stats: 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 block

Draft projection: Late first round

Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Germany, 19 years old

Height: 7-0

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 7-2

Stats: 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 11.5 minutes

Draft projection: Late first round/early second round

Jordan Bell, F, Oregon, junior

Height: 6-9

Weight: 227

Wingspan: 7-0

Stats: 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals

Draft projection: Late first round/early second round

Wesley Iwundu, G, Kansas State, senior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 205

Wingspan: 7-1

Stats: 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 37.6 3P%

Draft projection: Early to mid-second round

June 12

Thomas Bryant, F/C, Indiana, sophomore

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 241

Wingspan: 7-6

Stats: 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

Draft projection: Early second round

Antonius Cleveland, G, SE Missouri State, senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 195

Wingspan: N/A

Stats: 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 40.0 3P%

Draft projection: Undrafted

Charles Cooke, G, Dayton, senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 190

Wingspan: 7-0

Stats: 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 39.8 3P%

Draft projection: Undrafted

Kobi Simmons, G, Arizona, freshman

Height: 6-4

Weight: 170

Wingspan: 6-6

Stats: 8.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds

Draft projection: Undrafted

Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue, sophomore

Height: 6-9

Weight: 247

Wingspan: 7-3

Stats: 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 44.8 3P%

Draft projection: Early second round

Justin Robinson, G, Monmouth, senior

Height: 5-8

Weight: 175

Wingspan: 5-10

Stats: 19.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 40.3 3P%

Draft projection: Undrafted

June 10

Bam Adebayo, F, Kentucky, freshman

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Wingspan: 7-3

Stats: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

Draft projection: Middle first round

Dwayne Bacon, G, Florida State, sophomore

Height: 6-5

Weight: 202

Wingspan: 6-10

Stats: 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

Draft projection: Late second round

Dillon Brooks, G/F, Oregon, junior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 6-6

Stats: 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 40.4 3P%

Draft projection: Mid-second round

Terrance Ferguson, G/F, Australia, 19 years old

Height: 6-7

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6-9

Stats: 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 31.3 3P%, 15.1 minutes

Draft projection: Mid- to late-first round

Nigel Hayes, F, Wisconsin, senior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 245

Wingspan: 7-3

Stats: 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Draft projection: Undrafted

Melo Trimble, G, Maryland, junior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 192

Wingspan: 6-2

Stats: 17.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds

Draft projection: Undrafted

June 9

Isaiah Briscoe, G, Kentucky, sophomore

Height: 6-3

Weight: 218

Wingspan: 6-9

Stats: 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 28.8 3P%

Draft projection: Late second round/undrafted

Tyler Dorsey, G, Oregon, sophomore

Height: 6-4

Weight: 180

Wingspan: 6-5

Stats: 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 42.4 3P%

Draft projection: Mid-second round

Tyler Lydon, F, Syracuse, sophomore

Height: 6-10

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 7-0

Stats: 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 39.2 3P%

Draft projection: Late first round

Cameron Oliver, F, Nevada, sophomore

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 7-1

Stats: 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 38.4 3P%

Draft projection: Mid-second round

Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia/Spain, 21 years old

Height: 7-2

Weight: 229

Wingspan: N/A

Stats: 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 16.5 minutes

Draft projection: Late first round

Trevor Thompson, C, Ohio State, junior

Height: 7-0

Weight: 250

Wingspan: N/A

Stats: 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

Draft projection: Undrafted

June 8

PJ Dozier, G, South Carolina, sophomore

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Wingspan: 6-11

Stats: 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 28.5 3P%

Draft projection: Early to mid-second round

Jawun Evans, G, Oklahoma State, sophomore

Height: 6-1

Weight: 177

Wingspan: 6-6

Stats: 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 37.6 3P%

Draft projection: Late first round/early second round

Harry Giles, F, Duke, freshman

Height: 6-11

Weight: 222

Wingspan: 7-3

Stats: 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 11.5 minutes

Draft projection: Mid-first round

John Gillon, G, Syracuse, senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 178

Wingspan: N/A

Stats: 10.5 points, 5.4 assists, 41.5 3P%

Draft projection: Undrafted

Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville, sophomore

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Wingspan: 6-10

Stats: 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 35.4 3P%

Draft projection: Early to mid-first round

Justin Patton, C, Creighton, freshman

Height: 7-0

Weight: 226

Wingspan: 7-3

Stats: 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks

Draft projection: Mid to late first round

OG Anunoby, F, Indiana, sophomore

Height: 6-8

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 7-2

Stats: 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks

Draft projection: Mid-first round

June 7

Antonio Blakeney, G, LSU, sophomore

Height: 6-4

Weight: 177

Wingspan: 6-8

Stats: 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 35.8 3P%

Draft projection: Undrafted

John Collins, F, Wake Forest, sophomore

Height: 6-10

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 6-11

Stats: 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks

Draft projection: Mid-first round

Josh Hart, G, Villanova, senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 204

Wingspan: 6-8

Stats: 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 40.4 3P%

Draft projection: Early to mid-second round

TJ Leaf, F, UCLA, freshman

Height: 6-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Wingspan: 6-11

Stats: 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 46.6 3P%

Draft projection: Mid- to late first round

Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina, senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 214

Wingspan: 6-10

Stats: 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 39.2 3P%

Draft projection: Mid to late second round

Paris Bass, G/F, NBA D-League

Height: 6-8

Weight: 196

Wingspan: 7-0

Stats: 3.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 11.4 minutes

Draft projection: Undrafted

Jared Cowley is a digital producer at KGW. Follow him on Twitter here.

