KGW
Close

Blazers host Oregon Ducks' Jordan Bell in final draft workout

Jared Cowley, KGW 11:08 AM. PDT June 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers hosted their final NBA draft workout Monday, bringing in Oregon forward Jordan Bell and several other high-profile prospects.

In addition to Bell, the Blazers' Monday workout included Texas center Jarrett Allen, North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, Cal sophomore Ivan Rabb and German center Isaiah Hartenstein. Those four players are all projected to be drafted in the first round.

Bell has been projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round. The final participant in Monday's workout is Wesley Iwundu, a senior guard out of Kansas State who projects as a second-round selection.

NBA DRAFT
Thursday
TV: 4 p.m., ESPN

MORE NBA DRAFT COVERAGE

BLAZERS REPORT CARD SERIES

The Blazers have brought in 37 players for draft workouts in the past two weeks. One notable omission is Gonzaga center Zach Collins, who has not worked out for the Blazers. Collins is projected to be selected before Portland picks at 15, but the Blazers were one of 13 teams that met individually with Collins at the NBA combine.

Here's a look at the 37 draft prospects brought in by the Blazers since workouts began on June 7.

June 19

Jarrett Allen, C, Texas, freshman

  • Height: 6-11
  • Weight: 224
  • Wingspan: 7-5
  • Stats: 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
  • Draft projection: Mid to late first round

Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina, junior

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 193
  • Wingspan: 6-11
  • Stats: 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 36.8 3P%
  • Draft projection: Mid to late first round

Ivan Rabb, F/C, Cal, sophomore

  • Height: 6-10
  • Weight: 215
  • Wingspan: 7-2
  • Stats: 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 block
  • Draft projection: Late first round

Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Germany, 19 years old

  • Height: 7-0
  • Weight: 225
  • Wingspan: 7-2
  • Stats: 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 11.5 minutes
  • Draft projection: Late first round/early second round

Jordan Bell, F, Oregon, junior

  • Height: 6-9
  • Weight: 227
  • Wingspan: 7-0
  • Stats: 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals
  • Draft projection: Late first round/early second round

Wesley Iwundu, G, Kansas State, senior

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 205
  • Wingspan: 7-1
  • Stats: 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 37.6 3P%
  • Draft projection: Early to mid-second round

June 12

Thomas Bryant, F/C, Indiana, sophomore

  • Height: 6-foot-10
  • Weight: 241
  • Wingspan: 7-6
  • Stats: 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
  • Draft projection: Early second round

Antonius Cleveland, G, SE Missouri State, senior

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 195
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Stats: 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 40.0 3P%
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

Charles Cooke, G, Dayton, senior

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 190
  • Wingspan: 7-0
  • Stats: 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 39.8 3P%
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

Kobi Simmons, G, Arizona, freshman

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 170
  • Wingspan: 6-6
  • Stats: 8.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue, sophomore

  • Height: 6-9
  • Weight: 247
  • Wingspan: 7-3
  • Stats: 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 44.8 3P%
  • Draft projection: Early second round

Justin Robinson, G, Monmouth, senior

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 175
  • Wingspan: 5-10
  • Stats: 19.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 40.3 3P%
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

June 10

Bam Adebayo, F, Kentucky, freshman

  • Height: 6-10
  • Weight: 250
  • Wingspan: 7-3
  • Stats: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
  • Draft projection: Middle first round

Dwayne Bacon, G, Florida State, sophomore

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 202
  • Wingspan: 6-10
  • Stats: 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds
  • Draft projection: Late second round

Dillon Brooks, G/F, Oregon, junior

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 215
  • Wingspan: 6-6
  • Stats: 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 40.4 3P%
  • Draft projection: Mid-second round

Terrance Ferguson, G/F, Australia, 19 years old

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 186
  • Wingspan: 6-9
  • Stats: 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 31.3 3P%, 15.1 minutes
  • Draft projection: Mid- to late-first round

Nigel Hayes, F, Wisconsin, senior

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 245
  • Wingspan: 7-3
  • Stats: 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

Melo Trimble, G, Maryland, junior

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 192
  • Wingspan: 6-2
  • Stats: 17.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

June 9

Isaiah Briscoe, G, Kentucky, sophomore

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 218
  • Wingspan: 6-9
  • Stats: 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 28.8 3P%
  • Draft projection: Late second round/undrafted

Tyler Dorsey, G, Oregon, sophomore

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight:  180
  • Wingspan: 6-5
  • Stats: 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 42.4 3P%
  • Draft projection: Mid-second round

Tyler Lydon, F, Syracuse, sophomore

  • Height: 6-10
  • Weight: 225
  • Wingspan: 7-0
  • Stats: 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 39.2 3P%
  • Draft projection: Late first round

Cameron Oliver, F, Nevada, sophomore

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 225
  • Wingspan: 7-1
  • Stats: 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 38.4 3P%
  • Draft projection: Mid-second round

Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia/Spain, 21 years old

  • Height: 7-2
  • Weight: 229
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Stats: 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 16.5 minutes
  • Draft projection: Late first round

Trevor Thompson, C, Ohio State, junior

  • Height: 7-0
  • Weight: 250
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Stats: 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

June 8

PJ Dozier, G, South Carolina, sophomore

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 200
  • Wingspan: 6-11
  • Stats: 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 28.5 3P%
  • Draft projection: Early to mid-second round

Jawun Evans, G, Oklahoma State, sophomore

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 177
  • Wingspan: 6-6
  • Stats: 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 37.6 3P%
  • Draft projection: Late first round/early second round

Harry Giles, F, Duke, freshman

  • Height: 6-11
  • Weight: 222
  • Wingspan: 7-3
  • Stats: 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 11.5 minutes
  • Draft projection: Mid-first round

John Gillon, G, Syracuse, senior

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 178
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Stats: 10.5 points, 5.4 assists, 41.5 3P%
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville, sophomore

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 210
  • Wingspan: 6-10
  • Stats: 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 35.4 3P%
  • Draft projection: Early to mid-first round

Justin Patton, C, Creighton, freshman

  • Height: 7-0
  • Weight: 226
  • Wingspan: 7-3
  • Stats: 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks
  • Draft projection: Mid to late first round

OG Anunoby, F, Indiana, sophomore

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 215
  • Wingspan: 7-2
  • Stats: 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks
  • Draft projection: Mid-first round

June 7

Antonio Blakeney, G, LSU, sophomore

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 177
  • Wingspan: 6-8
  • Stats: 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 35.8 3P%
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

John Collins, F, Wake Forest, sophomore

  • Height: 6-10
  • Weight:  225
  • Wingspan: 6-11
  • Stats: 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks
  • Draft projection: Mid-first round

Josh Hart, G, Villanova, senior

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 204
  • Wingspan: 6-8
  • Stats: 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 40.4 3P%
  • Draft projection: Early to mid-second round

TJ Leaf, F, UCLA, freshman

  • Height: 6-10
  • Weight: 220 pounds
  • Wingspan: 6-11
  • Stats: 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 46.6 3P%
  • Draft projection: Mid- to late first round

Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina, senior

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 214
  • Wingspan: 6-10
  • Stats: 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 39.2 3P%
  • Draft projection: Mid to late second round

Paris Bass, G/F, NBA D-League

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight:  196
  • Wingspan: 7-0
  • Stats: 3.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 11.4 minutes
  • Draft projection: Undrafted

Jared Cowley is a digital producer at KGW. Follow him on Twitter here.

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories