PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers hosted their final NBA draft workout Monday, bringing in Oregon forward Jordan Bell and several other high-profile prospects.
In addition to Bell, the Blazers' Monday workout included Texas center Jarrett Allen, North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, Cal sophomore Ivan Rabb and German center Isaiah Hartenstein. Those four players are all projected to be drafted in the first round.
Bell has been projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round. The final participant in Monday's workout is Wesley Iwundu, a senior guard out of Kansas State who projects as a second-round selection.
NBA DRAFT
Thursday
TV: 4 p.m., ESPN
The Blazers have brought in 37 players for draft workouts in the past two weeks. One notable omission is Gonzaga center Zach Collins, who has not worked out for the Blazers. Collins is projected to be selected before Portland picks at 15, but the Blazers were one of 13 teams that met individually with Collins at the NBA combine.
Here's a look at the 37 draft prospects brought in by the Blazers since workouts began on June 7.
June 19
Jarrett Allen, C, Texas, freshman
- Height: 6-11
- Weight: 224
- Wingspan: 7-5
- Stats: 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
- Draft projection: Mid to late first round
Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina, junior
- Height: 6-8
- Weight: 193
- Wingspan: 6-11
- Stats: 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 36.8 3P%
- Draft projection: Mid to late first round
Ivan Rabb, F/C, Cal, sophomore
- Height: 6-10
- Weight: 215
- Wingspan: 7-2
- Stats: 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 block
- Draft projection: Late first round
Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Germany, 19 years old
- Height: 7-0
- Weight: 225
- Wingspan: 7-2
- Stats: 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 11.5 minutes
- Draft projection: Late first round/early second round
Jordan Bell, F, Oregon, junior
- Height: 6-9
- Weight: 227
- Wingspan: 7-0
- Stats: 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals
- Draft projection: Late first round/early second round
Wesley Iwundu, G, Kansas State, senior
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 205
- Wingspan: 7-1
- Stats: 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 37.6 3P%
- Draft projection: Early to mid-second round
June 12
Thomas Bryant, F/C, Indiana, sophomore
- Height: 6-foot-10
- Weight: 241
- Wingspan: 7-6
- Stats: 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
- Draft projection: Early second round
Antonius Cleveland, G, SE Missouri State, senior
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 195
- Wingspan: N/A
- Stats: 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 40.0 3P%
- Draft projection: Undrafted
Charles Cooke, G, Dayton, senior
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 190
- Wingspan: 7-0
- Stats: 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 39.8 3P%
- Draft projection: Undrafted
Kobi Simmons, G, Arizona, freshman
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 170
- Wingspan: 6-6
- Stats: 8.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
- Draft projection: Undrafted
Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue, sophomore
- Height: 6-9
- Weight: 247
- Wingspan: 7-3
- Stats: 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 44.8 3P%
- Draft projection: Early second round
Justin Robinson, G, Monmouth, senior
- Height: 5-8
- Weight: 175
- Wingspan: 5-10
- Stats: 19.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 40.3 3P%
- Draft projection: Undrafted
June 10
Bam Adebayo, F, Kentucky, freshman
- Height: 6-10
- Weight: 250
- Wingspan: 7-3
- Stats: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
- Draft projection: Middle first round
Dwayne Bacon, G, Florida State, sophomore
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 202
- Wingspan: 6-10
- Stats: 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds
- Draft projection: Late second round
Dillon Brooks, G/F, Oregon, junior
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 215
- Wingspan: 6-6
- Stats: 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 40.4 3P%
- Draft projection: Mid-second round
Terrance Ferguson, G/F, Australia, 19 years old
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 186
- Wingspan: 6-9
- Stats: 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 31.3 3P%, 15.1 minutes
- Draft projection: Mid- to late-first round
Nigel Hayes, F, Wisconsin, senior
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 245
- Wingspan: 7-3
- Stats: 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists
- Draft projection: Undrafted
Melo Trimble, G, Maryland, junior
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 192
- Wingspan: 6-2
- Stats: 17.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds
- Draft projection: Undrafted
June 9
Isaiah Briscoe, G, Kentucky, sophomore
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 218
- Wingspan: 6-9
- Stats: 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 28.8 3P%
- Draft projection: Late second round/undrafted
Tyler Dorsey, G, Oregon, sophomore
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 180
- Wingspan: 6-5
- Stats: 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 42.4 3P%
- Draft projection: Mid-second round
Tyler Lydon, F, Syracuse, sophomore
- Height: 6-10
- Weight: 225
- Wingspan: 7-0
- Stats: 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 39.2 3P%
- Draft projection: Late first round
Cameron Oliver, F, Nevada, sophomore
- Height: 6-8
- Weight: 225
- Wingspan: 7-1
- Stats: 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 38.4 3P%
- Draft projection: Mid-second round
Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia/Spain, 21 years old
- Height: 7-2
- Weight: 229
- Wingspan: N/A
- Stats: 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 16.5 minutes
- Draft projection: Late first round
Trevor Thompson, C, Ohio State, junior
- Height: 7-0
- Weight: 250
- Wingspan: N/A
- Stats: 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks
- Draft projection: Undrafted
June 8
PJ Dozier, G, South Carolina, sophomore
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 200
- Wingspan: 6-11
- Stats: 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 28.5 3P%
- Draft projection: Early to mid-second round
Jawun Evans, G, Oklahoma State, sophomore
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 177
- Wingspan: 6-6
- Stats: 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 37.6 3P%
- Draft projection: Late first round/early second round
Harry Giles, F, Duke, freshman
- Height: 6-11
- Weight: 222
- Wingspan: 7-3
- Stats: 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 11.5 minutes
- Draft projection: Mid-first round
John Gillon, G, Syracuse, senior
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 178
- Wingspan: N/A
- Stats: 10.5 points, 5.4 assists, 41.5 3P%
- Draft projection: Undrafted
Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville, sophomore
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 210
- Wingspan: 6-10
- Stats: 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 35.4 3P%
- Draft projection: Early to mid-first round
Justin Patton, C, Creighton, freshman
- Height: 7-0
- Weight: 226
- Wingspan: 7-3
- Stats: 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks
- Draft projection: Mid to late first round
OG Anunoby, F, Indiana, sophomore
- Height: 6-8
- Weight: 215
- Wingspan: 7-2
- Stats: 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks
- Draft projection: Mid-first round
June 7
Antonio Blakeney, G, LSU, sophomore
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 177
- Wingspan: 6-8
- Stats: 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 35.8 3P%
- Draft projection: Undrafted
John Collins, F, Wake Forest, sophomore
- Height: 6-10
- Weight: 225
- Wingspan: 6-11
- Stats: 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks
- Draft projection: Mid-first round
Josh Hart, G, Villanova, senior
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 204
- Wingspan: 6-8
- Stats: 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 40.4 3P%
- Draft projection: Early to mid-second round
TJ Leaf, F, UCLA, freshman
- Height: 6-10
- Weight: 220 pounds
- Wingspan: 6-11
- Stats: 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 46.6 3P%
- Draft projection: Mid- to late first round
Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina, senior
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 214
- Wingspan: 6-10
- Stats: 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 39.2 3P%
- Draft projection: Mid to late second round
Paris Bass, G/F, NBA D-League
- Height: 6-8
- Weight: 196
- Wingspan: 7-0
- Stats: 3.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 11.4 minutes
- Draft projection: Undrafted
Jared Cowley is a digital producer at KGW. Follow him on Twitter here.
© 2017 KGW-TV
