KGW
Close

Blazers fall to Lakers in summer league championship

AP , KGW 9:36 PM. PDT July 17, 2017

Kyle Kuzma had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers to a 110-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Kuzma hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and Matt Thomas scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 5 for 5 on 3s to help the Lakers overcome the loss of Lonzo Ball, who sat out with a calf injury.

Caleb Swanigan had 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Jake Layman had 21 points and seven boards for Portland.

Swanigan was named to the All-NBA Summer League's first team.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Swanigan posts double-double, Blazers advance to summer-league championship

KGW

Layman's big 4th quarter propels Blazers into Summer League semifinals

KGW

Swanigan notches another double-double, Blazers win

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories