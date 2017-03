Portland Trail Blazers center Festus Ezeli (31) poses during media day at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer / USA Today Sports, Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have officially ruled out center Festus Ezeli for the remainder of the season.

Ezeli, who signed with the Blazers in the offseason, has not played a game this year due to a multitude of injuries.

He’ll get surgery next week on his left knee, the team announced Saturday.

(© 2017 KGW)