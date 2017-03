Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis (17) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Blazers backup center Ed Davis will miss the remainder of the season to undergo shoulder surgery.

The team made the announcement Wednesday evening. They said Davis originally injured his left shoulder last season but the injury has gotten worse. He’ll get surgery next week.

Davis averaged 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 46 games this season.

(© 2017 KGW)