Blazers' Collins, Connaughton leave summer-league game with injuries

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (Photo: Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Joe Camporeale)

LAS VEGAS — Zach Collins and Pat Connaughton both left the Portland Trail Blazers' summer-league game Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs with injuries.

Connaughton left the game in the second quarter after going down and holding his left hamstring. The Blazers said at halftime he would not return in the second half

Connaughton played 11 minutes in the first half and had seven points, three assists and two rebounds.

At halftime, the Blazers announced Collins, one of the Blazers' two first-round picks in this summer's draft, would not play in the second half because of a right quad injury.

Collins had four points and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

