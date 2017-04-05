Blazers cling to half-game lead in race for final playoff spot

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson (1) during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. – With four games remaining in the regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers hold a half-game lead over the Denver Nuggets in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Portland lost to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, while Denver won a close game in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

The Blazers (38-40) hold the tiebreaker over the Nuggets (37-40) after winning the season series 3-1, which means if the two teams finish tied for eighth in the standings, the Blazers will make the NBA Playoffs.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedules for each team:

Portland Trail Blazers

Thursday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Saturday vs. Utah Jazz

Monday vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nuggets

Wednesday at Houston Rockets

Friday vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sunday vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday at Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday at Oklahoma City Thunder

Three of Denver’s five remaining games are against teams with winning records. Portland will play two teams with winning records in its final four games.

The Blazers hold another advantage over the Nuggets: They will not have to travel again this season. The Blazers’ four remaining games are at home, while Denver will play three of its five remaining games on the road.

