Portland Trail Blazers guards C.J. McCollum, left, and Damian Lillard. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers will play 10 of their first 14 games at home to begin the 2017-18 season, the NBA announced Monday.

But the Blazers will end the season with seven of their final 10 games on the road, including games at Houston, Oklahoma City, Memphis and San Antonio.

The Blazers open the season Oct. 18 at Phoenix, followed by two more road games at Indiana and Milwaukie. Their home opener is Oct. 24 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Some highlights from the schedule include home games against the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Feb. 14 and March 9, a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 15, and the only home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 2.

All 82 Blazers games will be televised on CSNNW or national carriers.

Trail Blazers 2017-18 schedule

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Phoenix | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 at Indiana | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 at Milwaukee | 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. New Orleans | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 vs. L.A. Clippers | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Phoenix | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 vs. Toronto | 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Utah | 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. L.A. Lakers | 7:30 p.m (TNT)

Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Oklahoma City | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Memphis | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Brooklyn | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13 vs. Denver | 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. Orlando | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 at Sacramento | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Sacramento | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 at Memphis | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Philadelphia | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 at Brooklyn | 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Washington | 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27 at New York | 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Milwaukee| 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. New Orleans | 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Washington | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Houston | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 at Golden State | 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Miami | 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at Orlando | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at Charlotte | 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 at Minnesota | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. San Antonio | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Denver | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at L.A. Lakers | 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Dec. 30 at Atlanta | 4:30 p.m.

JANUARY

Monday, Jan. 1 at Chicago | 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Cleveland | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Atlanta | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. San Antonio | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Oklahoma City | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Houston | 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 at New Orleans | 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 at Minnesota | 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Phoenix | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Indiana | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Dallas | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22 at Denver| 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 at Dallas | 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at L.A. Clippers | 7:30 p.m.-TNT

Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs. Chicago | 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 2 at Toronto | 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4 at Boston | 9:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 5 at Detroit | 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8 vs. Charlotte | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 at Sacramento | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 11 vs. Utah | 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Golden State | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 23 at Utah | 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Phoenix | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Sacramento | 7:00 p.m.

MARCH

Thursday, March 1 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, March 3 vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 5 at L.A. Lakers | 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6 vs. New York | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 9 vs. Golden State | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12 vs. Miami | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, March 15 vs. Cleveland | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 vs. Detroit | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 at L.A. Clippers 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 vs. Houston | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, March 23 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at Oklahoma City | 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27 at New Orleans | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28 at Memphis | 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 30 vs. L.A. Clippers | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

APRIL

Sunday, April 1 vs. Memphis | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3 at Dallas | 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 5 at Houston | 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 at San Antonio | 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 9 at Denver | 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11 vs. Utah | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

