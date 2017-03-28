All signs point to a Blazers win against Nuggets

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots over Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried earlier this season. (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer / USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer, Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday night's game between the Blazers and Nuggets looms large for both team's playoff aspirations. Portland and Denver are tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with identical 35-38 records.

FiveThirtyEight.com, an analytics website that uses algorithms and statistics to cover sports, politics and other topics, gives the Blazers a 70-percent chance of beating the Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

Garrett Thornton of OregonSportsNews.com reports that the betting lines in Las Vegas have the Blazers as a 2-point favorite against the Nuggets and have set the over-under at 226.5 points, meaning the oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring, competitive game.

TUESDAY'S GAME

Denver Nuggets (35-38) at Portland Trail Blazers (35-38)

7 p.m., CSNNW, 620 AM

Both teams have been playing well for the past month, making the race for the eighth seed an exciting, competitive contest. The Blazers have the third-best record in the NBA during March at 11-3, while the Nuggets are ninth best with an 8-5 record. On the road, the Nuggets are 3-1 this month, with wins against the Bucks, Pacers and Kings. The Blazers are 5-2 at home in March.

The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game in March (fourth-best in the NBA), while the Nuggets are seventh with a 5.5 positive net rating.

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his seven games as a Trail Blazer. (Steve Dykes / USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Steve Dykes, Steve Dykes)

Nurkic: 'I have no issue with (the Nuggets)'

The game will have added meaning for Portland center Jusuf Nurkic, who was traded to the Blazers from Denver on Feb. 13 for center Mason Plumlee and a first-round draft choice. Since Nurkic joined the Blazers, they are 12-6. He is averaging 14.0 points and 10.1 rebounds over that stretch.

Nurkic said the game is big because of the playoff implications, but it's not a grudge match for him.

"I have no issue with (the Nuggets)," Nurkic said. "I appreciated what the organization did for me. I'm not a guy to make a drama on that. I'm not focused just about Denver. I want to win every game."

Lillard has led Blazers' resurgence

At the All-Star break, Portland was 23-33 and sitting in 10th place in the West, two games behind Denver and a game and half out of 13th place. Since the break, the Blazers are 12-5 and have won 11 of their past 14 games.

"We talked then about getting ourselves to this point," said point guard Damian Lillard, who has averaged 31 points since All-Star Weekend. "That it was going to be a lot of hard work if we wanted a meaningful game when it came time."

The Blazers' star point guard is averaging 29.6 points per game in March, third in the NBA behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Lillard has been ultra-efficient as well, shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 42.0 percent from the 3-point line and 89.3 percent at the free-throw line.

Lillard is also averaging 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Portland has outscored opponents by nearly 10 points per game while Lillard is on the floor, tied with Mo Harkless for the highest net rating on the team among players averaging more than 20 minutes per game.

VIDEO: Damian Lillard, historic 3-point shooter

Which team has the edge Tuesday?

Despite all the hype for Tuesday's game, Portland coach Terry Stotts steered away from calling it the biggest game of the season.

"(It's) just the next game," Stotts said. "It takes on significance when you're playing the team you're tied with, so yes, it's important. But after that one's over, then the next one is going to be important."

Here's a look at how the two teams have fared in March:

Offense

ADVANTAGE: Both Portland and Denver are elite offensive teams, but the Nuggets get the slight edge. A surprising reveal from the data below is how good the Nuggets are on the road. Denver has scored more points per game on the road than at home in March. One area to watch in Tuesday's game is the free-throw line. Portland's poor free-throw shooting could be the difference in a close game.

OVERALL AVERAGES

Offensive rating (points per 100 possessions)

Denver: 114.2 (No. 2 in NBA)

Portland: 111.6 (No. 3)

Points per game

Denver: 114.2 (No. 2)

Portland: 110.1 (No. 5)

Field-goal percentage

Denver: 48.9 (No. 1)

Portland: 48.6 (No. 2)

3-point percentage

Portland: 42.9 (No. 1)

Denver: 36.9 (No. 8)

Free throws attempted

Portland: 24.6 (No. 8)

Denver: 23.6 (No. 11)

Free-throw percentage

Denver: 82.4 (No. 3)

Portland: 75.7 (No. 21)

Assists

Denver: 26.6 (No. 2)

Portland: 20.4 (No. 28)

Turnovers

Denver: 13.9 (No. 16)

Portland: 14.5 (No. 22)

HOME/ROAD AVERAGES

Offensive rating

Denver (road): 116.3

Portland (home): 113.9

Points per game

Denver (road): 116.0

Portland (home): 113.4

Field-goal percentage

Portland (home): 50.7

Denver (road): 48.7

3-point percentage

Portland (home): 44.3

Denver (road): 30.9

Free throws attempted

Denver (road): 26.8

Portland (home): 25.4

Free-throw percentage

Denver (road): 91.6

Portland (home): 73.0

Assists

Denver (road): 22.8

Portland (home): 21.9

Turnovers

Portland (home): 14.7

Denver (road): 14.3

Defense

ADVANTAGE: The Nuggets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Though the Blazers haven't been good defensively this season, Portland has played like a top-10 defensive team in March. The Blazers have a clear advantage on defense.

OVERALL AVERAGES

Defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions)

Portland: 104.1 (No. 7)

Denver: 110.4 (No. 25)

Points allowed

Portland: 104.0 (No. 15)

Denver: 108.8 (No. 21)

Opponent FG percentage

Portland: 45.2 (No. 12)

Denver: 47.8 (No. 26)

Opponent 3P percentage

Portland: 35.5 (No. 15)

Denver: 41.4 (No. 30)

Opponent 3P attempts

Portland: 23.1 (No. 3)

Denver: 26.5 (No. 14)

Opponent FT attempts

Portland: 23.2 (No. 18)

Denver: 18.8 (No. 3)

Defensive rebounds

Portland: 35.9 (No. 2)

Denver: 35.1 (No. 6)

Opponents points off turnovers

Portland: 15.4 (No. 11)

Denver: 16.2 (No. 17)

HOME/ROAD AVERAGES

Defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions)

Portland (home): 106.6

Denver (road): 109.5

Points allowed

Portland (home): 106.6

Denver (road): 108.0

Opponent FG percentage

Portland (home): 45.6

Denver (road): 47.9

Opponent 3P percentage

Portland (home): 38.5

Denver (road):

Opponent 3P attempts

Portland (home): 23.0

Denver (road): 25.8

Opponent FT attempts

Denver (road): 17.3

Portland (home): 23.0

Defensive rebounds

Portland (home): 35.4

Denver (road): 35.3

Opponents points off turnovers

Portland (home): 17.0

Denver (road): 17.3

Tie-breakers favor Portland

FiveThirtyEight.com has the Blazers with an 84 percent chance of making the playoffs, while Denver's odds are set at 15 percent. One of the big reasons that Portland gets the nod in the odds is because of tiebreakers and the Blazers' remaining schedule.

Portland has won two of three meetings between the teams this season. If the Nuggets prevail Tuesday night, the teams would finish 2-2 against each other this season.

The next tie-breaker is divisional records. Portland is 8-3 against Northwest Division opponents, Denver 5-8. The Blazers have five division games remaining, the Nuggets three. Unless Portland goes 0-5 and Denver 3-0 in those games, the Blazers will finish with the better divisional mark.

The third tie-breaker is conference record. Going in Tuesday's game, the Blazers are 22-21 against Western Conference teams. The Nuggets are 20-25. The Blazers' final nine games are all against West teams. The Blazers would need to win five of their final nine games to clinch the conference-record tiebreaker against the Nuggets.

Schedule is another advantage for the Blazers, who play seven of their final nine games at home. Denver plays seven of its remaining nine contests on the road.

Jared Cowley is a digital producer at KGW. STATS.com contributed to this report.

