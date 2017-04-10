KGW
Mariners debut toasted grasshoppers on ballpark menu

Nick Turner , KING 5:56 AM. PDT April 10, 2017

The Seattle Mariners, with the help of Centerplate and local chef Ethan Stowell, released a new menu that will bring great food and drinks to hungry baseball fans at Safeco Field.

In partnership with a slew of local restaurants and breweries like Ballard Pizza Company, Dynamite Chicken, Poquitos and Uptown China, among others, the Mariners will give fans a wider variety of entrees, snacks and beverages to enjoy during the upcoming 2017 season.

One item on the menu is sure to turn heads: Oaxacan chapulines. That's chile-lime salt seasoned toasted grasshoppers.

