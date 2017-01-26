King Felix one of many victims of a high-end burglary ring

Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees on April 16, 2016. (Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Seattle police have broken up a high-end burglary ring dubbed the “Rock Smash Burglary Crew" that stole $3 million in jewelry from over 100 homes in expensive neighborhoods since April.

One of the victims was Mariners ace Felix Hernandez.

The burglars stole cash, jewelry and high-end handbags, including one worth upward of $300,000. Other loot included Hernandez’s 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star ring and an engraved watch, stolen from the pitcher’s home in November.

One of the burglars got caught because he dropped his cell phone at one of the crime scenes. The rest of the team was arrested Monday at a home in West Seattle.

Severson’s alleged accomplices were arrested Monday at a home in the 3200 block of 62nd Avenue Southwest in West Seattle, according to Bellevue police. One of the men was wearing a customized wristwatch, engraved with Hernandez’s nickname, “King Felix,” at the time of his arrest, Mylett said.

This is not the first time Hernandez has been victimized.

In 2013, Maria Peguero, the wife of then-Mariners outfielder Carlos Peguero, pleaded guilty to wire-fraud charges for making nearly $180,000 worth of online purchases on a debit card belonging to Sandra Hernandez, Hernandez‘s wife. Also that year, Hernandez's home was damaged in a fire.

