Edgar Martinez appears on verge of Hall of Fame election

With two weeks left until the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 is announced, Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez is on pace to finally be elected.
Martinez, in his ninth year on the ballot, needs to have his name chosen on 75 percent of the ballots that are cast when the class is announced on Jan. 24.
Ryan Thibodaux, a noted tracker of Hall of Fame balloting, says Martinez is currently appearing on 80.3 percent of the ballots already turned in.
So far, Thibodaux says he has seen 42 percent of all the estimated ballots cast (178 of 424). Thibodaux says a player would need to appear on at least 318 ballots to reach the 75 percent threshold.
Martinez currently appears on 143 ballots, meaning he needs to show up another 175 to be elected.
If Martinez fails to make it in this year, he can appear on the ballot only one more time in 2019.
Until the past couple of years, Martinez's effort to get elected has been hindered by the fact that he spent most of his career as a designated hitter and not playing in the field. But his vote totals picked up in 2016 and 2017.
The award given each year to the American League's top designated hitter is named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.
Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting history
2010: 36.2 percent
2011: 32.9 percent
2012: 36.5 percent
2013: 35.9 percent
2014: 25.2 percent
2015: 27.0 percent
2016: 43.4 percent
2017: 58.6 percent
