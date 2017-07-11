McMinnville man wins titles at US sumo nationals

Shawn Buller

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Shawn Buller is a big man.

At 6-foot-1 and 350 pounds, he’s picked the right sport to compete in. Buller is a sumo wrestler and is building a big reputation.

He won two golds and two silvers at the U.S. Sumo Nationals in San Antonio earlier this year. He has his sights set on the World Championships in four years.

The 44-year-old trains at Mendonca Academy of Martial Arts in McMinnville.

“The dojo is where I come to find my peace,” he said.

He’s also looking to inspire others, especially other combat veterans. Buller served with Oregon’s 2/162 Infantry 1st Calvary Division in Iraq during the war from 2003 to 2005.

