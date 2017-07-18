McMinnville karate academy competing in nationals

McMINNVILLE, Ore. -- Athletes from the Mendonca Academy of Martial Arts have been working hard to get ready for a big competition.

They’re in South Carolina for the USA Karate National Championships. They’ll compete in forms, weapons and sparing.

Karate becomes an Olympic sport in 2020. Gym owner Tony Mendonca says the addition could lead to bigger things for the kids.

“These kids are basically training in that pipeline that could some day get them to the Olympics.”

The youngest going to the Nationals is six years old.

Seth von Eggers has been on Junior National teams and is looking to move up in class. His ultimate goal is to make it to the Olympics. You can follow the action at the nationals here.

© 2017 KGW-TV