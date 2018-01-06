Mariota leads Titans to 22-21 comeback win over Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a pass that is deflected by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (57). Mariota caught the deflection and ran it in for a touchdown (Photo: The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tennessee Titans erased an 18-point second-half deficit to rally past the Kansas City Chiefs for a 22-21 wild-card win.

Marcus Mariota sparked the comeback by getting Tennessee its first touchdown after catching his own deflected pass in the third quarter to reduce the deficit to 21-10. A 35-yard run by Derrick Henry further cut into the Chiefs' lead before Eric Decker's 22-yard catch gave the Titans their first lead.

Watch: Mariota catches own touchdown pass

Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown pass to... Marcus Mariota?? #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/N6bcTrjBYT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 6, 2018

Mariota, who delivered a key block on Henry's game-clinching run in the fourth quarter, finished with 205 yards and two touchdown passes with one interception.

Tennessee became just the second team in NFL history to win a playoff game after trailing by 18 points or more in the second half. The win was the organization's first playoff win since 2003.

Kansas City controlled the first half, gaining 264 yards. But tight end Travis Kelce's concussion shortly before halftime derailed the passing game, as quarterback Alex Smith struggled to replicate his early success as the offense was held scoreless in the final 30 minutes.

The Chiefs were briefly given a glimmer of hope in the final two minutes when an apparent Henry fumble was returned for a score by linebacker Derrick Johnson, but reviews revealed the running back was down by contact.

Tennessee's divisional-round opponent depends on the outcome of Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game. If the Jaguars win, the Titans will play the New England Patriots next Saturday. But if the Bills win, the Titans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

