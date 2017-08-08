Little League Softball World Series comes to Portland

2017 Little League Softball World Series is in Portland (Photo: Art Edwards)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 2017 Little League Softball World Series is set to start at Alpenrose.

Ten teams from as far away as the Philippines and Czech Republic are here to play. A team representing the South Beaverton Little League is also playing.

South Beaverton first baseman Hailey Stutzman said, “I’m so excited this is really a big deal.”

The team from the Czech Republic traveled more than 5,000 miles to get to Portland. They represent the Europe-Africa region. When the season started they didn’t expect they would play at the World Series.

“It’s a big deal. I dream of being here” said Czech shortstop Vendy Kolkusova.

The tournament starts on Wednesday. The team from Oregon plays team Southwest in their first game. You can follow all the action here.

© 2017 KGW-TV