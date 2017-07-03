Jersey and championship ring stolen from Linfield College

McMINNVILLE, Ore. -- The football jersey of a legendary coach and a national championship ring were stolen over the weekend from the Health and Human Performance building at Linfield College.

Athletic Director Garry Killgore discovered the burglary when he went to the building for a Sunday morning workout. He saw a table in the hall then noticed Ad Rutschman’s retired football jersey gone from the wall.

Rutschman is the only college coach lead teams to national championships in football and baseball.

Killgore also found a display case that held the 2004 football national championship ring and other items from the championship season shattered. Only the ring was taken.

“It's not just about the jersey. It's about family," Killgore said. "It feels like the family was violated.”

McMinnville Police are handling the investigation.

They believe the burglars got in through a first floor window in the building sometime between 11 a.m. Saturday and 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

If you have any information that might help with the investigation you’re asked to call McMinnville Police at 503-434-6500.

© 2017 KGW-TV