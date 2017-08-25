KGW
Vote for KGW's Game of the Week!

KGW Staff , KGW 1:27 PM. PDT August 25, 2017

The 2017 high school football season is here!

That means Friday Night Flights will be back on Sept. 1 and we want you to decide what our first Game of the Week will be!

KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the winning game, which will be the featured matchup on Friday Night Flights!

You can vote as many times as you want! Voting closes at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and the winner will be revealed on KGW News at 11 Wednesday night.

This week's nominees are:

  • Liberty at Hillsboro
  • West Linn at Oregon City
  • Battle Ground at Beaverton
  • Lake Oswego at Lincoln City

Vote in the poll:

