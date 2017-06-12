Vancouver teen Spencer Tibbits excels at golf

Spencer Tibbits

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spencer Tibbits, a three-time Washington state high school golf champion who recently graduated from Fort Vancouver High School, got his start playing with the First Tee organization.

"Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today," Tibbets said.

The First Tee helps introduce kids to the game of golf.

Tibbets, who started playing when he was 3 years old, has become one of the best junior players in the Northwest. In the fall, he will head to Oregon State University to play on the Beavers' golf team.

While he’s moving beyond the First Tee, he still helps some of the younger players learn about the game.

