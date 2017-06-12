KGW
Close

Vancouver teen Spencer Tibbits excels at golf

First Tee helps Vancouver teen excel at golf

Art Edwards, KGW 7:19 PM. PDT June 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spencer Tibbits, a three-time Washington state high school golf champion who recently graduated from Fort Vancouver High School, got his start playing with the First Tee organization.

"Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today," Tibbets said.

The First Tee helps introduce kids to the game of golf.

Tibbets, who started playing when he was 3 years old, has become one of the best junior players in the Northwest. In the fall, he will head to Oregon State University to play on the Beavers' golf team.

While he’s moving beyond the First Tee, he still helps some of the younger players learn about the game.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

10-year-old golfer using talent to raise money for cancer patients

KGW

Vision-impaired golfer has amazing success on course

KGW

Golf Pro Plays 400 Holes, In 24 Hours For Families of War Heroes

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories