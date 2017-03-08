Top-ranked Jefferson, defending champs West Linn advance to 6A semifinals

Jefferson head coach Pat Strickland addresses his team during a timeout in the state quarterfinals against Grant on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Orlando Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Jefferson Democrats, Beaverton Beavers, Clackamas Cavaliers and West Linn Lions all kept their state championship hopes alive on Wednesday at the Chiles Center in Portland.

Jefferson, the No. 1 seed in the boys 6A tournament, remained perfect this season against Oregon teams with a 77-61 win over PIL foe No. 9 Grant. All five Democrats starters scored in double figures with senior guard Geno West leading the way with 17 points.

Highlights: Top-ranked Jefferson defeats Grant 77-61

In the second quarterfinal, No. 4 Beaverton knocked off Metro League rival No. 5 Westview 56-42. Junior wing Jake Estep scored 22 points to lead the Beavers, who are on a 13-game winning streak. Westview senior wing Mason Elliott scored 16 points to lead Westview.

Watch: Beaverton tops Westview 56-42

In the third game, No. 3 Clackamas jumped out to a 36-21 halftime lead and defeated No. 6 West Salem 68-52. The Cavaliers shot 50 percent from the 3-point line, including six threes from senior guard Elijah Gonzales who had 31 points. West Salem was led by Kyle Greeley’s 20 points.

Four-time defending state champion No. 2 West Linn reached their fifth consecutive semifinal with a dominating 89-59 win over No. 7 North Medford. The Lions exploded with 55 first half points to build a 33-point halftime lead. Seniors Braden Olsen and Rodney Hounshell each scored 20 points to lead West Linn. Brad Allen led North Medford with 22 points.

West Linn will face Clackamas in a semifinal at 3:15 p.m. Friday. The two teams played twice during a 10-day period in December. The Lions won the first matchup 83-69 but Clackamas got revenge in the rematch, 88-87.

Jefferson will battle Beaverton in the other semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Democrats beat the Beavers 71-63 back in December.

To view the full 6A bracket, click here

