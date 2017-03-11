Southridge wins state championship over Oregon City 45-27

Southridge celebrates winning the 6A state championship on March 11, 2017 (Photo: OSAA)

PORTLAND, Ore. – After a two-point win against No. 4 Grant in the OSAA 6A semifinals, it appeared the Southridge Skyhawks might be as vulnerable as they had been all season.

But the top-ranked Skyhawks left little doubt that they were the best team in Saturday night’s state championship game with an impressive 45-27 over No. 6 Oregon City at the Chiles Center.

After falling behind 6-3 in the first quarter, Southridge closed the opening period on a 15-2 run to build an 18-8 lead. The Skyhawks continued to build on that momentum as they held a 31-12 halftime lead over the Pioneers, who were looking to win their first state championship since 2014.

Southridge was able to keep Oregon City at bay in the second half as the Pioneers couldn’t cut the deficit to single digits.

Junior forward Maggie Freeman led the state champions with 15 points and Kaelin Immel added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

New Mexico-bound guard N’Dea Flye led Oregon City with 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in her final high school game. The Pionners shot just 10 of 42 from the field (23 percent) for the game.

And in the end, the team that was the most dominant throughout the season returned to form in the biggest game of the year as the Skyhawks (27-2) take the 6A state championship trophy back home to Beaverton for the first time since 2010.

