Southridge HS star shares special connection with Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry with Southridge HS star Cameron Brink (Photo: Brink Family)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- One of the best basketball players in the world has a connection to the top-ranked girls high school basketball team in Oregon.

The Southridge Skyhawks are the defending state champs and in position to make a run at a second straight title.

One of the team’s star players is sophomore Cameron Brink. She’s 6-foot-4 and can play any position on the court. Colleges across the country are recruiting her.

She also won a state title with the volleyball team last season too. That’s when Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry congratulated Brink on Instagram. His post received nearly 250,000 likes.

“It was crazy,” said Brink. “It got a lot of attention. I wasn’t expecting it.”

They go way back. Brink’s mother and Curry’s mother were college roommates. The families remain close. Growing up, Brink spent plenty of time on summer vacations with the Curry family.

“I remember playing in their backyard, in their pool and playing basketball,” said Brink. “A lot of good memories with them.”

She learned all about competition being around the Curry family.

“Sometimes they let me win because I was young, they were being nice,” said Brink with a smile. “They’re super competitive. They would fight over board games and get in each other’s faces. They’re very competitive.”

© 2018 KGW-TV