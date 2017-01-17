South Salem's Evina Westbrook named McDonald's All American

Evina Westbrook reveals her decision to sign a letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Tennessee. The South Salem senior has been named the best female guard in the country by ESPN. (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal)

SALEM, Ore. -- South Salem senior Evina Westbrook has been selected to play for the West team in the McDonald’s All American game on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

The 6-foot senior guard is the only player from Oregon among the 48 players in the nation selected to play in the game this year.

RELATED: Westbrook commits to Tennessee

Westbrook is one of four Tennessee signees who were chosen for the game: Rennia Davis from Ribault of Jacksonville, Fla., Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale of Murfessboro, Tenn., and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis or Alpharetta, Ga., were selected to the East team.

Other area athletes who were nominated for the game were McNary’s Sydney Hunter and Kailey Doutt, South Salem’s Dani Harley, West Salem’s Delaney Henery, Western Mennonite’s Madison Hull and Blanchet’s Sophia Poole.

Dayton senior Zach Bernards was one of two boys from Oregon who were nominated.

(© 2017 KGW)