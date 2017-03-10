Oregon City knocks out defending champ South Salem, faces Southridge for title

Oregon City gets together before a 2016 quarterfinal matchup against South Salem (Photo: Nate Hanson)

PORTLAND, Ore. – There will be no three-peat for the South Salem Saxons.

No. 6 Oregon City knocked off the No. 2 Saxons 54-46 in the OSAA 6A state semifinals Friday night at the Chiles Center.

The Saxons looked bound to return to a third straight state championship game, opening up a 12-7 lead in the first quarter. But the Pioneers answered with a 37-18 run and led by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter. In the end, the deficit was too much for South Salem to overcome.

Oregon City was led by New Mexico-bound guard N’Dea Flye, who finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Brooke Bullock added 11 points and Kylie Guelsdorf finished with 10 points.

South Salem guard Evina Westbrook, the top-ranked guard in the country who is headed for Tennessee, scored 25 points but shot 9 of 29 from the field, including 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. As a team, South Salem shot just 16 of 52 from the field (30 percent).

Oregon City heds back to the state championship game for the first time since they won the title in 2014. They’ll face top-ranked Southridge, who grinded out a 36-34 win against No. 4 Grant in the other semifinal. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chiles Center.

