No. 1 Southridge, defending champs South Salem advance to 6A semifinals

South Salem's Evina Westbrook is rated as the No. 1 girls high school guard in the country by ESPN. (Photo: DANIELLE PETERSON / Statesman Journal)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Southridge, Grant, Oregon City and South Salem all picked up wins in the OSAA 6A quarterfinals Thursday at the Chiles Center in Portland.

Southridge enters the tournament as the top seed and showed it off against No. 25 St. Mary’s Academy with a dominating 82-42 win. The Skyhawks scored 31 points in the first quarter and cruised from there, shooting 60 percent from the field. Junior forward Maggie Freeman led Southridge with 19 points and senior guard Bendu Yeaney scored 20 points for St. Mary’s.

The Skyhawks will take on No. 4 Grant in the semifinals after the Generals took down No. 5 South Medford 56-45. Grant was led by Daryn Hickok’s 22 points and South Medford was led by Bella Pedrogetti’s 13 points.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 6 Oregon City knocked out Mt. Hood Conference rival No. 3 Clackamas 55-37. The Pioneers took advantage of Clackamas turnovers in the first quarter, scoring 13 of their 18 points off of turnover and building an 18-6 lead. The closest the Cavaliers would get the rest of the way was a 9-point deficit in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Brooke Bullock led the Pioneers with 14 points and the Cavaliers were led by sophomore guard Kalani Hayes’ 12 points.

Two-time defending state champion No. 2 South Salem closed out the night with a 55-48 win over No. 10 Sunset. The Saxons built a 32-17 halftime lead but the Apollos came roaring back to pull within 39-35 in the fourth quarter. But South Salem responded with 10 straight points to close out the win. Senior guard Evina Westbrook, the top-ranked guard in the country, led the Saxons with 25 points. Rose Pflug and Maddie Muhlheim led Sunset with 14 points each.

South Salem will face Oregon City in the semifinals Friday night at 8:15. Southridge and Grant will square off in the other semifinal at 6:30 p.m.

