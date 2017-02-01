National Signing Day: Live updates

Football generic (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- National Signing Day is here!

The best high school football players and athletes will officially sign their National Letter of Intent with their school of choice.

For collegiate programs, Wednesday can be make or break as programs look to officially bring in the most talent possible.

Going into Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks under new head coach Willie Taggart is expected to have a top 20 recruiting class, according to Scout.com.

Oregon State is expected to have a top 40 recruiting class going into the third year of Gary Andersen's tenure.

For high school athletes, Wednesday is all about dreams coming true. There will be plenty of smiles, laughs, tears, and of course signing, during ceremonies throughout the Portland area.

Here's a brief list of local high school football players and where they're expected to sign. For a full list of Oregon high school football prospects, click here.

West Linn defensive back Elijah Molden -- University of Washington

Wilsonville quarterback Connor Neville -- Washington State University

Sherwood linebacker David Morris -- Oregon State University

Jesuit offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland -- University of Washington

West Linn offensive lineman Alex Forsyth -- University of Oregon

Madison linebacker Daniel Green -- Uncommitted

Follow along with live updates for all of the National Signing Day action in Oregon:

